Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed on a weaker note today as demand for the US dollar increased after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the prospects of US negative rates.

At 6pm, the local unit fell to 4.3360/3410 versus the greenback compared with Wednesday’s close of 4.3220/3330.

Financial services firm AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said the local note traded with more balance with oil prices steadying and Malaysia’s better-than-expected first-quarter gross domestic product numbers, although the latter was unlikely to endure.

“The ringgit would struggle to pivot bullish, although arguably, the local unit is on a much better footing than only a week ago,” he told Bernama.

The next test for the ringgit, Innes said, will be the release of China retail sales and industrial data prints tomorrow, which could give some indication of the economy for Malaysia and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the ringgit closed mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency slipped against the Singapore dollar to 3.0503/0547 from 3.0501/0583 yesterday and depreciated versus the Japanese yen to 4.0569/0627 from 4.0355/0469.

The ringgit slipped vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6859/6931 from 4.6855/6991, but improved against the British pound to 5.3003/3069 from 5.3148/330 previously. - Bernama