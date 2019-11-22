Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed the week on a weaker note against the US dollar on lack of buying interest as uncertainties continued in the US-China trade negotiations, said a dealer.

At 6 pm, the ringgit settled at 4.1700/1750 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1680/1710.

The dealer said the fall in the local note was in line with other Asian currencies, with investors’ numbness over the US-China trade deal “optimism” continued to weigh on market sentiment, causing investors to stay on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the local note traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

The ringgit was better against the Singapore dollar at 3.0590/0638 from 3.0607/0633 on Thursday, appreciated against the euro to 4.6116/6188 from 4.6202/6252 and rose versus the British pound to 5.3672/3753 from 5.3946/3002.

The local note, however, fell against the yen to 3.8412/8469 from 3.8404/8435. -Bernama