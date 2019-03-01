Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed lower in tandem with most Asian emerging currencies as many investors stayed on the sidelines due to uncertainty over the US-China trade negotiations, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit fell to 4.0720/0770 against the greenback compared with Thursday’s close of 4.0650/0680.

A dealer said the US dollar was steady against major rivals on Friday, supported by rising US Treasury yields after the data showed that the US economy grew 2.6% in the fourth quarter.

The ringgit, however, traded higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Japanese yen to 3.6383/6438 from 3.6688/6718 on Thursday and appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0105/0146 from 3.0140/0167.

The local note increased versus the euro to 4.6258/6319 from 4.6304/6343 and gained versus the British pound to 5.3921/3000 from 5.4065/4108 yesterday. — Bernama