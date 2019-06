KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on cautious sentiment.

At 6pm, the local currency stood at 4.1440/4470 versus the greenback compared with 4.1380/1420 on Monday.

A dealer said risk sentiment was dampened by a senior US official’s remark that US President Donald Trump was “comfortable with any outcome” from the trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“At best, markets can hope for a marked resumption of US–China trade talks. At worst, both leaders walk away to underscore the tremendous gulf that still remains in the US–China standoff,” FXTM market analyst Han Tan said.

At the close, the ringgit was lower against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.0603/0637 from 3.0555/0595 on Monday and eased against the yen to 3.8693/8724 from 3.8547/8588.

The ringgit depreciated against the pound to 5.2857/2903 from 5.2797/2864 and decreased against the euro to 4.7146/7196 from 4.7140/7202. — Bernama