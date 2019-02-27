Ringgit ends marginally higher

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended marginally higher against the US dollar today on renewed buying interest, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit rose to 4.0640/0690 against the greenback against Tuesday’s close of 4.0690/0740.

The dealer said the local currency also benefited from better oil prices as Malaysia was a net exporter of oil and gas.

At press time, the benchmark Brent crude traded 0.80% higher at US$65.88 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate ended 1.23% better at US$56.18.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against other major currencies except the Singapore dollar.

It fell against the Japanese yen to 3.6798/6854 from 3.6711/6759 on Tuesday, decreased against the euro to 4.6301/6378 from 4.6244/6321 and depreciated versus the British pound to 5.3970/3053 from 5.3638/3708.

Vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar, the local unit appreciated to 3.0155/0197 from 3.0161/0209 previously. — Bernama