Ringgit ends marginally higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended slightly higher against the US dollar today due to the weakness of the greenback, attributed to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding the US-China trade deal as well as upcoming new steel and aluminium tariffs imposed by the White House.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.1730/1760 against the US dollar from yesterday’s close of 4.1780/1820.

A dealer said the ringgit was traded on a cautious note today but managed to climb higher as the US dollar continued to weaken against major currencies due to trade instability.

“The oil price has also managed to rise slightly higher and pushed up the local note at the close,“ it said.

As at 6pm, global benchmark Brent crude was at US$61.22 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower against other major currencies.

The local currency was lower against the Japanese yen at 3.8270/8305 from 3.8107/8153 on Monday, depreciated versus the British pound to 5.4191/4246 from 5.3925/4002, and decreased against the euro to 4.6249/6287 from 4.6025/6073 previously.

Meanwhile, the ringgit slid against the Singapore dollar to 3.0596/0623 from 3.0521/0561 yesterday. - Bernama