Ringgit ends marginally higher versus us dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar today on stronger buying interest following newly-released data which showed better industrial output in November last year, a dealer said.

11 Jan 2019 / 19:24 H.
