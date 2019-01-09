Ringgit ends marginally higher versus US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed marginally higher against the US dollar today, boosted by mild buying, as more investors shifted interest towards emerging currencies, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local currency was traded at 4.1130/1160 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1160/1200.

The dealer said the ringgit also benefited from better oil prices as Malaysia being a net exporter of oil and gas.

At press time, the benchmark Brent crude oil futures increased 1.82% to US$59.79 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures rose 2.15% to US$50.85 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

The local unit edged higher versus the Japanese yen to 3.7755/7796 from Tuesday’s 3.7803/7843 but depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0310/0336 from 3.0287/0328.

It increased against the British pound to 5.2445/2504 from 5.2537/2608 but dropped versus euro to 4.7135/7178 from 4.7128/7190. — Bernama