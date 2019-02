KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit closed marginally lower, after its recent gains, against the US dollar today on profit-taking activities, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit fell to 4.0690/0740 against the greenback against Monday’s close of 4.0650/0700.

The dealer said the local note was under pressure as the oil prices decreased more than three per cent on Monday following US President Donald Trump’s call for the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to ease its efforts to boost crude prices, which he said were getting too high.

The overnight Brent crude futures fell US$2.36, or 3.5 per cent, to settle at US$64.76 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate ended US$1.78, or 3.1 per cent, lower at US$55.48.

The ringgit traded mostly lower against other major currencies, except the Japanese yen.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0161/0209 from 3.0113/0155 on Monday, decreased against the euro to 4.6244/6321 from 4.6130/6203 and depreciated versus the British pound to 5.3638/3708 from 5.3170/3240.

Vis-a-vis the Japanese yen, the local unit appreciated to 3.6711/6759 from 3.6721/6769 previously. — Bernama