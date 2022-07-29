Ringgit ends the week higher compared to weaker US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit ended the week on a higher note against the US dollar today, after the greenback continues to weaken following the unexpected United States (US) economic data, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the local currency rose to 4.4495/4520 versus the greenback from Thursday’s close of 4.4515/4550.

OANDA Asia Pacific senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said the US dollar selloff continued overnight after weak US gross domestic product (GDP) data -- which slipped 0.90 per cent in the second quarter 2022 - signalling that its economy had entered a technical recession. — Bernama