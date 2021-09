PETALING JAYA: The ringgit is expected to continue its depreciation trend against the US dollar in the remaining months of 2021 and will likely range from 4.15 to 4.20 and with room to reach 4.30 by the end of the year, according to AmBank Research (AmResearch).

It said the ringgit’s outlook against the US dollar is seen to come under slight downward pressure driven by, first, a downgrade of 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.0–3.5% due to the rise in local Covid-19 cases despite increasing vaccinations. It will sharply lower second-half 2021 (H2’21) GDP to 0–0.5% from 7.1% year-on-year in the first half.

Second, the government’s plan to widen the budget deficit to 6.5-7% of GDP from the initial estimate of 6% means the statutory debt limit will be raised from 60% to 65% of GDP.

Third, domestic political noises pending the 15th General Election, which means investors will remain cautious on future debt ratings, added with the risk of being downgraded.

“However, the weakening trend of the ringgit could be softened when the economy reopens by the end of October where all states transition to Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan and Phase 4 by November after Malaysia has inoculated its entire adult population,” the research house said in a report today.

Besides that, it said, a favourable external demand environment, supportive economic policies and a gradual improvement of domestic demand will help steer the economy into recovery in 2022, and political stability wil boost consumer, business and investors sentiments, and effective implementation of policies and clearer standard operating procedures will improve mobility, pent-up demand and business expansion while reducing stress on the labour market.

AmResearch said the ringgit and China’s renminbi (RMB) are on a weakening trend against the US dollar, with the RMB/ringgit expected to hover around the 0.63 to 0.66 levels for 2021 with the upside at 0.66 should the ringgit’s weakening trend be far more significant compared to the RMB against the US dollar.

It said the ringgit took a hit from rising domestic Covid cases, slow vaccination speed, and domestic political uncertainties with the pace of economy recovery weighed down by the impact of the MCO 2.0 from January to February.