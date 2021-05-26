Ringgit expected to remain volatile amid concerns over Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Heightened concerns over the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia could weigh on the ringgit and the currency could remain volatile – even though the sharp increase in the number of infections is not the only reason but a strong contributory factor – as new coronavirus cases hit a daily record high of 7,478 today.

MIDF Research economist Abdul Mui’zz Morhalim opined that the continuing increase in Covid-19 cases and tighter movement restrictions remain as downside risks to the ringgit in the near term.

He pointed out that since the end of the first quarter this year, the ringgit has been trading around 4.12-4.14 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, the ringgit closed at 4.14 against the greenback.

“Despite the imposition of movement control order 3 (MCO 3.0), the impact on ringgit has been somewhat limited as businesses are generally allowed to operate despite tighter restrictions on people’s mobility,” he told SunBiz.

Taking a broader view, he foresees the ringgit appreciating against the US dollar backed by the sustained current account surplus, high oil prices, the ultra-low interest rates in the advanced markets and the expected rebound in Malaysia’s economic growth.

“Nevertheless, the pace of appreciation may be limited by increased volatility in the financial market as investors continue to focus on the taper talks and the possibility of policy tightening by the Fed given the increasing inflation on the back of the US economic recovery.”

Aside from that, Abdul Mui’zz noted that vaccination will be a positive factor that will improve confidence in the economy, as any progress in containing the pandemic will increase the likelihood of the restrictions being eventually lifted.

“On that note, any further progress in the national vaccination programme will be positive for the ringgit’s outlook.”

Abdul Mui’zz said the tightening of restrictions by the government will put a downward drag on Malaysia’s economic recovery this year. “However, the government’s decision not to impose a full lockdown minimises the risk of a more severe impact on the economy.”

Weighing in on the currency outlook, Bank Islam chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid stated that MCO 3.0 is the main focus for the US dollar/ringgit direction.

“The situation is quite dynamic and, obviously, the downside risks to growth are visible. In that sense, the central bank and government will continue to support the economy,” he said.

As for interest rates, Afzanizam is of the view that the chance of an increase in the Overnight Policy Rate is diminishing even in the face of higher inflation in the near future, as Bank Negara Malaysia has been upfront about the prevailing inflation trend which is likely to be transitory in nature.

“Therefore, US dollar/ringgit pair should stay weak in the immediate term,” he said.

Kenanga Research said the ringgit is expected to trade in a volatile range of between 4.116 and 4.158 this week amid the announcement of tighter MCO 3.0 measures.

“Despite the prospect of a weaker US dollar, worsening domestic Covid-19 situation and oil market uncertainty may cause investors to shy away from the local FX market. However, expectation of continued strong Malaysia trade performance should help to support the ringgit,” said Kenanga Research.