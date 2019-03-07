Ringgit flat against US dollar in early session

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit was flat against the US dollar this morning as traders decided to remain on the sidelines to wait for clearer macroeconomic or geopolitical drivers before committing heavily to new positions.

At 9.16am, the ringgit stood at 4.0870/0900 against the greenback from 4.0870/0910 at the close yesterday.

However, the ringgit was traded lower against other major currencies.

It declined against the Singapore dollar to 3.0111/0138 from 3.0098/0139 and depreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6605/6636 from 3.6530/6579

The local note fell against the British pound to 5.3863/3906 from 5.3724/3793 and weakened versus the euro to 4.6224/6278 from 4.6187/6236. — Bernama