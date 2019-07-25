Ringgit higher against greenback at opening

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit recovered from two days of losses to open higher against the US dollar this morning on renewed interest.

At 9.05pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1165/1205 from Wednesday’s 4.1170/1200.

A dealer said the greenback was flat amid after three straight days of gains and ahead of the monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank today and the Federal Open Market Committee next week.

He said the investors also reacted positively to news that US officials would be travelling to China next week to resume trade talks.

“This helped boost sentiment in the currency market,“ he added.

The ringgit also traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It was higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0162/0196 from 3.0170/0196 yesterday and against the yen to 3.8052/8100 from 3.8099/8138.

The local currency also advanced slightly vis-a-vis the euro to 4.5845/5898 from 4.5847/5897, but slid versus the British pound to 5.1386/1444 from 5.1343/1397. - Bernama