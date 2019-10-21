Ringgit higher against US dollar in early trading

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit was higher against the US dollar in the early trading session, due to better demand for the local note amidst lower US treasury yields.

At 9.07am, the local note was at 4.1820/1860 versus the greenback from 4.1850/1880 recorded on Friday’s closing.

A dealer said US treasury yields were moving lower partly due to trade tensions between the United States and China as well as the Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0676/0707 from 3.0644/0670 and eased against the yen to 3.8551/8598 from 3.8518/8553.

It depreciated against the British pound to 5.4006/4071 from 5.3999/4042 and slipped to 4.6654/6716 from 4.6571/6621 when compared with the euro. — Bernama