Ringgit higher at opening

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on mild interest, a dealer said.

At 9.05 am, the ringgit stood at 4.1050/1080 compared to yesterday’s close of 4.1090/1110.

The dealer said sentiment was supported by steady oil prices, amid, continuing concerns over political uncertainty in the US due to the ongoing government shutdown and the Brexit turmoil.

The Brent crude price was 68 cents higher at US$61.32 a barrel on Wednesday.

According to the dealer, on the domestic front, traders were waiting the latest Overnight Policy Rate to be announced by Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia next week, for further direction.

Overall, the ringgit was stronger against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0302/0329 from 3.0322/0355 yesterday and versus the euro to 4.6793/6835 from 4.6880/6923.

The ringgit also appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.7674/7712 from 3.7826/7848 and British pound at 5.2877/2919 from 5.2899/2941. — Bernama