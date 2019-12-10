Ringgit higher on better demand for the local note

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar in early trade today, boosted by better demand for the local note amidst discouraging overnight US economic data.

At 9 am, the ringgit was traded at 4.1580/1630 against the greenback from 4.1590/1630 at Monday’s close.

AxiTrader chief Asia market strategist, Stephen Innes said equities started the week a touch softer, while S&P500 was down 0.2 per cent heading into the close, with similar declines seen in Europe.

Meanwhile, the US 10-year treasury yields fell slightly while oil closed lower in the New York trading session.

“With a plethora of event risks, this week included the Federal Open Market Committee and the run-up to Dec 15 US tariff deadline; the ringgit appears to be more than content to coattail the movement of the regional currency bellwether Yuan,” he told Bernama.

The ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local note rose to 4.6000/6059 from 4.6015/6076 and better against Singapore dollar to 3.0569/0610 from 3.0581/0615 at Monday’s close.

It improved against the yen at 3.8273/8330 from 3.8328/8372 and gained against the British pound to 5.4640/4727 from 5.4703/4773, previously. -Bernama