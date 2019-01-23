Ringgit lower against greenback

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit finsihed slightly lower against the US dollar today in the absence of demand for the local note, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1350/1400 against the greenback from 4.1300/1350 recorded yesterday.

Traders were still glued on global growth prospects, with focus mainly on the United States and the European Union, as well as, economic data from China.

“Despite higher oil prices, the ringgit was still trading lower but let’s see what’s in store tomorrow after the meeting of the European Central bank,“ said the dealer, adding that policymakers were expected to respond to the slowing down of the euro zone economy.

Overall, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0420/0461 from 3.0332/0389 on Tuesday and decreased slightly versus the euro to 4.6949/6026 from 4.6917/6982.

The local unit, however, rose vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7701/7756 from 3.7724/7780 previously, but depreciated against the British pound to 5.3689/3770 from 5.3335/3404 yesterday. — Bernama