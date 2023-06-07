Ringgit opens lower as US dollar strengthens

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar this morning as the greenback strengthened following the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes which showed that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is committed to raising interest rates after the pause in June, said an economist.

At 9 am, the local unit fell to 4.6630/6670 versus the US dollar compared with 4.6485/6555 at Wednesday’s close.

The US Dollar Index reportedly gained 0.31 per cent to 103.358 points.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist and social finance head Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the market is also awaiting Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) decision on the overnight policy rate (OPR) and its latest assessment on the economy later today.

“BNM’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will deliberate their decision on OPR today. As such, the ringgit should linger around 4.65 (to the US dollar),“ he told Bernama.

The two-day MPC meeting kicked off yesterday, and according to an analyst, the central bank is expected to maintain the OPR at 3.0 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It declined vis-a-vis the euro to 5.0584/0628 from 5.0641/0717 at Wednesday’s close, slipped against the Japanese yen to 3.2330/2360 from 3.2221/2272 and weakened against the British pound to 5.9201/9252 from 5.9101/9190 at the close yesterday.

The local note also traded lower against other Asean currencies except against the Thai baht as it rose to 13.3183/3362 from 13.3237/3510 yesterday.

The ringgit was down versus the Singapore dollar at 3.4454/4486 from 3.4380/4437 on Wednesday’s close, fell against the Indonesian rupiah to 310.4/310.9 from 309.4/310.1 and decreased against the Philippine peso to 8.40/8.42 from 8.39/8.41 at the close yesterday. - Bernama