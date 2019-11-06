Ringgit slips against greenback at opening

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit slipped at the opening today due to lack of demand for the local currency amid lower crude oil prices, said a dealer.

At 9.10am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.1320/1350 against the greenback from 4.1290/1320 at Tuesday’s close.

The crude oil price is currently trading at US$62.75 (RM 259.51) per barrel, down by 0.33%.

The dealer said, the firmer US dollar was moved by the US consideration to remove some tariffs it imposed on Chinese goods as a concession into securing a phase one trade deal with China.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the interim trade deal this month.

Against a basket of other currencies, the ringgit traded higher.

It rose versus the Japanese yen to 3.7894/7929 from 3.7929/7960 on Tuesday’s close and was marginally higher against the Singapore dollar at 3.0400/0434 from 3.0443/0476.

The local note increased against the British pound to 5.3220/3263 from 5.3248/3290 and strengthened to 4.5741/5779 from 4.5952/5989 vis-a-vis the euro. — Bernama