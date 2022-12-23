Ringgit slips further against US dollar ahead of pre-holiday mode

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit slipped further against the US dollar at the close today ahead of the long weekend due to the Christmas holiday.

At 6 pm, the local note was pegged at 4.4225/4260 against the US dollar from 4.4215/4255 at Thursday’s close.

“Overall, markets were in pre-holiday mode but a bit of uncertainty about the United States inflation is rearing its ugly head ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures price index later today.

“This kept Asia foreign exchange and local risk sentiment grounded,” SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against a basket of major currencies.

The local note advanced versus the Singapore dollar to 3.2754/2785 from Thursday’s close of 3.2798/2833 and appreciated vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.3352/3381 against 3.3486/3521 yesterday.

The ringgit strengthened against the British pound to 5.3349/3391 from 5.3522/3571 on Thursday and firmed against the euro to 4.6927/6964 from 4.7085/7127. - Bernama