Ringgit slips versus the US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit, along with other emerging currencies, fell against the US dollar today, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note finished at 4.1620/1650 against the greenback from last Friday’s 4.1570/1620.

The dealer said the ringgit, being pegged to the yuan, tracked the decline in the Chinese currency’s performance after China’s central bank governor indicated that the authorities may tolerate a weaker currency.

At the close, the ringgit also traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0451/0477 from 3.0396/0444 at last Friday’s close, eased versus the yen to 3.8331/8366 from 3.8275/8331 and was easier vis-a-vis the euro at 4.7047/7098 compared with 4.6787/6860 previously.

The local currency, however, was traded higher at 5.2812/2866 from 5.2844/2924 against the pound. — Bernama