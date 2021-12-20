$!Ringing in Christmas and New Year with Bright Skies

WITH Christmas and New Year upon us, what better way to get started than indulging in some rigorous decorating to express ourselves and reinvent our personal spaces.

Whether you’re planning on a colour scheme full of red, green and gold, or something a little more timeless, here are some suggestions on how to transform your living space into a room that will stand the test of time, inspired by AkzoNobel’s Colour of the Year 2022 – Bright Skies and its complementary palettes.

Living room

> Festive

The muted red of AkzoNobel’s Santa Rosa (10YR 37/143) helps you make a statement for the holiday. Additional décor piece such as a Christmas tree in the living room will amplify the holiday mood.

> Modern

Signifying growth and renewal, green can be correlated with strengthening bonds which often times is formed in the living room. The Creme Brulee (00YY 26/220) and Pale Clover (30GY 41/173) ensures your living room remain timeless.