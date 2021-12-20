$!Ringing in Christmas and New Year with Bright Skies

WITH Christmas and New Year upon us, what better way to get started than indulging in some rigorous decorating to express ourselves and reinvent our personal spaces.
Whether you’re planning on a colour scheme full of red, green and gold, or something a little more timeless, here are some suggestions on how to transform your living space into a room that will stand the test of time, inspired by AkzoNobel’s Colour of the Year 2022 – Bright Skies and its complementary palettes.
Living room
> Festive
The muted red of AkzoNobel’s Santa Rosa (10YR 37/143) helps you make a statement for the holiday. Additional décor piece such as a Christmas tree in the living room will amplify the holiday mood.
> Modern
Signifying growth and renewal, green can be correlated with strengthening bonds which often times is formed in the living room. The Creme Brulee (00YY 26/220) and Pale Clover (30GY 41/173) ensures your living room remain timeless.
Dining room
> Festive
Subtle accents like the red around the window helps to enhance your space, adding a touch of fun and excitement. The colour showcased in this room set is Rich Blush (29YR 27/355).
> Modern
The colour showcased in this room set, Brave Beige (00YY 63/067) is the colour of choice when looking for something inspiring and inventive.
Bedroom
> Festive
Create freshness and openness by using soft greens – Khaki Mists (30YY 17/209) and grey blues – Brooding Storm (87BG 27/077) on lower walls and woodwork, and painting an upper section in Blueberry Mash (14BB 55/113). This will draw the eye upwards, creating a feeling of extra height. The colours give off the cool tones which can add a feeling of comfort within the room.
> Modern
This room set is inspired by cooler tones such as, Grey Jeans (45GY 55/052) and Blueberry Mash (14BB 55/113) which instantly gives your bedroom an uplifting and refreshing feel. The green resembles the leaves from the Christmas tree and the blue suggests the colour of bright skies on a Christmas morning.
With the year 2022 quickly approaching, the time is now to create a more rejuvenated home to welcome a fresh new year.