PETALING JAYA: The ringgit extended its gains today, strengthening to a six-month high of 4.0710 against the US dollar on the first trading day in the Year of the Boar after the Chinese New Year break.

Data from Bloomberg showed the ringgit traded in a day range of 4.0710 to 4.1025. According to Bank Negara Malaysia, the ringgit opened at a middle rate of 4.0995 and closed at 4.0725 today.

Last week, the greenback weakened as much as 0.5% to 4.0870 as crude prices extended gains and signals of a prolonged pause in further tightening from the US Federal Reserve.

FXTM global head of currency strategy and market research Jameel Ahmad said the ringgit, which was also stronger against its Asian peers today, appears to be supported by rising commodity prices, with Brent crude oil futures surging more than 1% overnight.

“In addition, foreign fund inflows into Malaysian equities also serve as a boost for the ringgit, with the foreign buying still evident after domestic markets reopened following the Chinese New Year break,” he told SunBiz.

Year to date, the ringgit has gained 1.5% against the US dollar.

Jameel said the dovish tone recently communicated by the US Federal Reserve hints at limited gains for the US dollar, which may help bolster emerging market currencies and the ringgit may continue its climb should commodity prices continue at current trajectories.

“The ringgit is also finding support from Malaysia’s strong domestic fundamentals, given expectations for respectable growth, subdued inflation and resilient domestic consumption.

“From a technical perspective, should USD/MYR remain below its 300-day moving average of 4.082 for a sustained period, this could open a path to 4.050 – a level not seen since July 2018,” he added.

However, Jameel noted that risk appetite remains exposed to global risks, such as moderating global growth as well as ongoing US-China trade tensions, and until investors see signs of positive resolutions, these factors may still weigh on the ringgit moving forward.

“We note that the month of March holds deadlines for Brexit and the end of the 90-day truce window on US-China trade tariffs. Hence, the coming weeks may yield key events or developments that could significantly sway global risk sentiment and fund flows into riskier assets,” he said.

OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley, however, opined that the ringgit’s gain today was reactive and speculative with an expectation that the momentum may wane quickly.

“The nature of the price action, i.e. it fell a long way in a compressed time, suggests the move is reactive and speculative. As such I would expect momentum to wane rather quickly with a strong possibility that USD/MYR will make back quite a bit of that loss.

“Attention will increasingly turn to the US-China trade talks resuming next week and the impending, or not, US government shutdown part two that is scheduled for Friday (Feb 15). These external drivers will set the tone for EM (emerging markets) in the medium term,” he explained.

Halley said the Lunar New Year holidays are definitely affecting trading levels across the region and expects USD/MYR volumes to remain subdued this week.

“Geopolitical factors aside, the rapid dovish turns by world central banks (India cut today), should be supportive of EM in general. I would expect the USD/MYR to drift lower towards the 4.0700 region over the coming week,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia closed 9.78 points or 0.58% higher at 1,693.39 today, driven mainly by buying interest in heavyweight counters such as MISC, Tenaga Nasional and Genting. The FBM KLCI traded within a range of 7.82 points, between an intra-day high of 1693.48 and a low of 1685.66. Market breadth was positive with winners beating losers 443 to 261.