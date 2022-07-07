Rising to meet challenges to internal control in organisations

PETALING JAYA: The purpose and effectiveness of internal control are being tested like never before by a myriad external pressures, reveals a new report on the results of a survey from ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), the Internal Audit Foundation, and IMA (Institute of Management Accountants).

Among Malaysian respondents, 62% highlighted the lack of appropriately skilled staff as a significant challenge, compared to 50% from global respondents.

On other touchpoints, perspectives were similar to global results, as 42% said technological advances are compromising existing internal controls and 37% said a lack of executive emphasis on internal controls was also impacting the management of internal control, compared to global findings at 41% and 32% respectively.

Respondents were also asked the purpose of internal control in an entity, and both Malaysian and global respondents agreed that minimising risks (87% locally, 88% globally) and preventing fraud (86% locally, 84% globally) are its top two functions.

The poll also shows that most respondents – 76% locally, 80% globally – say they agree or strongly agree that they need to apply their internal control framework to non-financial and ESG reporting.

In internal control and the transformation of entities, the three professional bodies joined forces to poll some 2,000 of their global members to better understand what lies ahead for internal control. This core part of business operational management achieves important objectives, improves performance, and builds reputation, especially in disruptive and uncertain times as entities continue to transform using data and technology as drivers.

The findings show that the continued effects of the pandemic, turbulent economic climate, evolving regulation, and increasing adoption of data and technology are all presenting organisations with unique challenges for their internal control activities.