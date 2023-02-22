Rivertree enters industrial property space with Esteem Business Park

PETALING JAYA: Boutique and award-winning property developer Rivertree Group recently launched its maiden industrial project called Esteem Business Park, which has a gross development value (GDV) of RM180 million, in Klang.

Esteem Business Park has won multiple accolades, namely, “The Star Property Awards 2022” Excellence Award for Business Estate category, and the “International Property Award for the Year 2022-23” – Best in Asia Pacific in the Commercial and Manufacturing Development category.

Rivertree Group is also the first Malaysian company to have won at the regionals since the International Property Awards London started 30 years ago.

Rivertree Group managing director Datuk Simon David Leong said, “The launch of Esteem Business Park represents another milestone for the group as this is our maiden industrial project. Although Rivertree is quite new in the property development sector having started development only in 2015, we have a proven track record of commercial and residential property projects in Klang Valley with strong take-up rates and positive feedback.

“We look forward to delivering yet another innovative business space for industrial players that will boost speed, integration, and efficiency for our clients.”

Esteem Business Park is located in the heart of Taman Perindustrian Meru Selatan. The strategic location offers ready connectivity to major expressway, several transport links and multimodal distribution networks across land, air and sea.

The project, a 10.03-acre medium industrial development, comprises 39 industrial units which will be built over two phases. All units have innovative super-sized factory space and come with a hoist for easy transfer of goods.

“As we have seen over the last two years after the pandemic, industrial development is gaining more momentum as businesses adapt to the risks of supply chain disruptions and customers are in need of more warehousing space than ever. Esteem Business Park’s unique factory design and layout was born after much discussion and engagement with industrial operators and end users.

“According to the local authorities, our design is the first of its kind in Klang and possibly Selangor. That is why we decided to give it a suitable unique name – Super-sized Jumbo Factory – for its sheer size in its class,” said Leong.

The business park will be developed in two phases. The soft launch of its Phase 1 was held in June last year and is targeted to be completed by 2025, and Phase 2 is targeted to be completed in 2026.