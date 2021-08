PETALING JAYA: Following seven consecutive weeks of foreign outflows, international investors emerged as net buyers of Malaysian equities at RM14.07 million last week.

MIDF said the market reopened last Monday with foreigners becoming net sellers to the tune of RM21.96 million alongside local institutions which sold RM43.91 million net of local equities, while retailers taking on the role of net buyers at RM65.87 million.

“Foreign investors were net sellers two days of the week. Largest foreign outflow was recorded on Thursday with the smallest outflow on Monday to the tune of RM25.9 million and RM21.96 million respectively,” it said in a report.

The research house said foreigners stood as net buyers on Wednesday and Friday at RM30.58 million and RM31.35 million, respectively.

Retailers were net buyers for half of the week with the largest net buying taking place on Monday at RM65.87 million and the smallest net buying happened on Friday at RM30.96 million.

“Cumulatively for the week, retailers net bought RM78.96 million worth of equities in Bursa.”

On the other hand, local institutions recorded cumulative weekly net selling to the tune of RM93.04 million, as it emerged as net sellers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday – which saw the biggest largest net selloff to the tune of RM62.31 million.

Since the beginning of 2021, cumulatively, retailers have been the only net buyers of our equity market to the tune of RM9.38 billion,” said MIDF. Local institutions and foreign investors remained net sellers to the tune of RM3.4 billion and RM5.98 billion, respectively.

In terms of participation, retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of -1.64%, -0.19% and -15.87% respectively in average daily trade value.