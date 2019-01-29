RM1b Fund for Affordable Homes launched

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has launched the RM1 billion Fund for Affordable Homes to assist with first-time home ownership for the lower income group.

The fund is available for Malaysian citizens with a maximum monthly household income of RM2,300. Borrowers must be salaried workers or self-employed and must not have any record of impaired financing for the past 12 months.

Financing under the fund can be given to single or joint borrowers.

Eligible borrowers can only buy residential properties (landed, flats or apartments) from the primary market that are priced RM150,000 and below.

Homes purchased under the fund cannot be sold within the first five years from the date of the last disbursement or else a penalty of 20% on the outstanding financing will be imposed.

The fund is available for two years starting Jan 2, 2019 or until the RM1 billion is fully utilised. The participating financial institutions are AmBank, BSN, CIMB Bank, Maybank and RHB Bank.

The maximum financing rate is at 3.5% per annum with a financing tenure of up to 40 years or 70 years of the applicant’s age, whichever is shorter.