RM62m foreign outflow on first week of 2022

PETALING JAYA: Foreign investor was net seller last week, with an outflow amounting to RM62.15 million.

According to MIDF Research, the year started last Monday with foreign investors buying RM37.35 million net of local equities, while retailers and local institutions took up a net selling position with RM19.28 million and RM18.08 million, respectively.

Foreigners were net sellers on Thursday and Friday, where combined outflow recorded was to the tune of RM141.01 million.

“This had reversed the total inflow observed on Monday until Wednesday,” said the research house in its fund flow report.

The largest foreign inflow was recorded on Monday at RM37.35 million while the smallest inflow was on Wednesday at only RM19.16 million.

On the other hand, retailers were active sellers last week except on Thursday, which saw a net buying of RM37.61 million. The segment’s largest net outflow was on Friday and smallest on Tuesday, to the tune of RM24 million and RM15.06 million respectively.

Meanwhile, it was the opposite for local institutions. The market saw local institutions as net buyers except on Monday and Tuesday. The largest net buying was recorded on Thursday at RM83.17 million and largest net selling was on Monday at RM18.08 million.

“Overall, for the first week of 2022, local institutions finished strong as net buyers at RM103.84 million while retailers and foreign investors were net sellers at RM41.69 million and RM62.15 million.

In terms of participation, retail investors, local institutions and foreign investors recorded a weekly movement of 21.18%, 3% and 19.16% respectively in average daily trade value.