RM7.5m contractor deal for Metronic

PETALING JAYA: Metronic Global Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Metronic Engineering Sdn Bhd (MESB) has been appointed the contractor for a RM7.48 million system works job of a mixed development project in Kuala Lumpur.

MESB received a letter of appointment from China Construction Yangtze River (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd for the supply, delivery, installation, testing and commissioning of extra low voltage system works for the proposed mixed development project.

The mixed development will include a block of 616 apartment units, two blocks of office tower, executive club, car park podium and retail space.

The project will commence immediately and be completed by Feb 4, 2020. It is expected to contribute positively towards the company’s earnings and net tangible assets for the period of the contract.

Metronic intends to fund the project via internally generated funds and/or existing working capital line.