Robert Kuok leads Malaysian billionaires on Forbes 2020 richest list again

PETALING JAYA: Robert Kuok Hock Nien (pix) once again led Malaysian billionaires on the Forbes’ 2020 World’s Richest list, with a net worth of US$9.6 billion (RM41.71 billion), but has dropped in the overall ranking to 141st place, from 104th in 2019 with a net worth of US$12.8 billion.

According to Forbes, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the fortunes of many on the list. As of March 18, Forbes counted 2,095 billionaires, 58 fewer than a year ago. In raw terms, the world’s billionaires are worth $8 trillion, down $700 billion from 2019.

Including Kuok, there are a total of 12 Malaysians on the world’s richest list this year, but notably, Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary has been dropped from the list.

Hong Leong Group Bhd’s Quek Leng Chan rose two spots to 147th place, but his net worth was lower at US$9.2 billion, from US$9.4 billion last year.

Ranked third among the Malaysians on the list was tycoon T Ananda Krishnan at the 361st place on the list with a net worth of US$4.7 billion, from 261st place with a net worth of US$6.2 billion last year.

Other Malaysians on the list are:

Chen Lip Keong (US$4.1 billion)

Rank: 437

Lee Yeow Chor & Yeow Seng (US$3.6 billion)

Rank: 514

Teh Hong Piow (US$3.5 billion)

Rank: 538

Kuan Kam Hon & family (US$2.6 billion)

Rank: 804

Lim Kok Thay (US$2 billion)

Rank: 1063

Lau Cho Kun (US$1.7 billion)

Rank: 1267

Koon Poh Keong (US$1.3 billion)

Rank: 1613

Lim Wee Chai (US$1.3 billion)

Rank: 1613

Jeffrey Cheah (US$1.1 billion)

Rank: 1851