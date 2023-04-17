Rockwills rewrites records with 3,000 wills in March

PETALING JAYA: Rockwills International Group is continuing its growth trajectory, registering the best results in its 28-year history in the first quarter of 2023, with a record number of wills written in March.

Rockwills recorded more than 3,000 wills last month, an average of 100 per day.

On a year-to-year basis, the region’s largest will writing and estate planning group reported a 35% surge in the number of wills written.

Group CEO Azhar Iskandar Hew (pic), attributed the group’s continued strong performance to more being prodded into action upon greater awareness and the realisation of the importance of estate planning, which is crucial for an individual’s overall wealth management and financial planning.

“The current challenge for the estate planning industry is not so much educating the public on the need of a will or trust as essential in estate planning but addressing the public’s tendency to procrastinate,” said Azhar.

“The Covid-19 pandemic did help to impress on the fragility of life and in the process, spurred more to act and plan ahead to safeguard the future of their loved ones.”

Azhar said Rockwills’ foresight to roll out expansion initiatives, like setting up more branches in the country and collaborating with associates abroad, positioned it well to be able to benefit from this increased awareness of the public.

The partnership in estate planning with various legal and estate planning firms saw Rockwills being able to support the needs for comprehensive estate plans for Malaysian businessmen whose cross-border business and investments extend to countries like China, India, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Overseas investments bring a different set of challenges. It is extremely important for Malaysians with foreign investments and properties to have a foreign will prepared by experts on the ground to ensure compliance of the local laws for speedy execution of their probate,” explained Azhar.

Looking ahead, he said Rockwills will continue to focus on its education initiatives which has resulted in the awareness of estate planning transition from the old age-band to the younger-age group.

Catering to the needs of younger individuals, Rockwills will continue to push the envelope for innovation, such as including digital assets and pets in wills and trusts.

Since its incorporation in 1995, Rockwills has written more than 300,000 wills across a wide spectrum of clientele.