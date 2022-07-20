Rockwills writes record number of wills in June

PETALING JAYA: Rockwills International Group has recorded the highest number of wills written in its corporate history in the month of June 2022.

The will writing and estate planning group reported a 30% surge in the number of wills written on a year-to-year basis, on the back of global and national challenges.

Group CEO Azhar Iskandar Hew attributed the strong performance to a heightened awareness of the importance of having a will brought on by a global pandemic.

“The pandemic has underscored the fragility and uncertainties of life and the importance of putting our affairs in order to better safeguard the future of our loved ones. This awareness has contributed significantly to our growth,” he said in a statement today.

He disclosed that Rockwills will be opening branches in Ipoh, Malacca and Kuantan in the coming months to better meet the needs of its growing customer base.

“As our customer base expands beyond the central region, there is an urgent need for us to be where they are. For this reason, we will be opening our Ipoh Garden South branch in August to be followed closely by two other new branches in Malacca and Kuantan before the close of the year,” Azhar said.

Concurrently, Rockwills has expanded its group head office to include four floors at Menara AmFIRST in Petaling Jaya. The expanded premise will house its training and business centre, Rockwills advisory services, Rockwills business solution, finance and legacy management.

Looking ahead, Azhar remains optimistic of the group’s growth, saying will writing and estate planning are no longer viewed as taboo topics. It is increasingly seen as being part and parcel of personal wealth and financial management.

“More importantly, this mindset change cuts across age demographics. We will also be doing our part in educating and assisting Malaysians to make the right choices in their personal estate planning and management,” said Azhar.

Meanwhile, CEO of Rockwills Corp Sdn Bhd, the group’s estate planning training and marketing arm, Tan Mei Yin, said its sales increased by 10,000 wills as at June 2022, higher by 33.33% compared with 7,500 in the corresponding month of the previous year.