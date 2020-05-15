Rohas Tecnic bags RM102m contract

PETALING JAYA: Rohas Tecnic Bhd’s subsidiary HG Power Transmission Sdn Bhd has been awarded a RM102 million contract from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd.

The contract is for the design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of 400 kilowatt (kV) and 132 kV transmission lines on turnkey basis.

The job is estimated to commence in the third quarter of 2020 for a tenure of 24 months.

“The contract will have a positive impact on the group’s results for the year ending Dec 31, 2020 and in the future,“ Rohas Tecnic said in a stock exchange filing today.