Russian central bank bans sale of foreign currencies until Sept 9

MOSCOW: Russia has suspended the sale of foreign currencies until Sept 9, the central bank said in a statement, amid unprecedented economic sanctions on the country following its offensive in Ukraine.

Between March 9 and Sept 9 “the banks will not be able to sell foreign currencies to citizens”, said the statement, which added that Russians would however be able to change foreign currencies into the local rouble unit during that window.

Customers would be able to exchange any amount of foreign currency for roubles at any time, it added, and cash withdrawals from foreign currency accounts at Russian banks will be limited to US$10,000 (RM41,823) until Sept 9.

Withdrawals on such accounts will only be permitted in dollars irrespective of the currency in which the account is denominated.

It may take “several days” for the banks to supply the necessary amount of foreign currency to the actual office, it added.

The rouble gained some lost ground yesterday in thin offshore trade after heavy losses triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which have made it the worst-performing emerging market currency this year by far.

The local market was closed for a public holiday, with currency trading expected to resume today.

“The outlook for the rouble is highly uncertain at the moment,” said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. “That said, if sanctions on Russia’s energy sector are expanded, it is likely to depreciate further.”

On the EBS trading platform, the rouble was recently trading at 127 per dollar, or up more than 6% on the day. It was indicated as far as 134 on Refinitiv, with volumes down 99% compared to the February daily average.

Stock trading on the Moscow Exchange was restricted all last week by order of the central bank. The bank said stock market trading will remain largely suspended today, keeping only a limited range of operations.

The foreign currency market will reopen at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), forgoing the early morning session.

In a separate develoment, Fitch yesterday downgraded Russia's sovereign rating by six notches further into the junk territory to 'C' from 'B', saying a default is imminent as sanctions and trade restrictions have undermined its willingness to service debt.

The rating firm pointed to a presidential decree, which could potentially force a redenomination of foreign-currency sovereign debt payments into local currency for creditors in specified countries.

“‍Further ratcheting up of sanctions and proposals that could limit trade in energy increase probability of a policy response by Russia that includes at least selective non-payment of its sovereign debt obligations,” the rating agency said in a statement.

On March 16, Russia is due to pay US$107 million in coupons across two bonds, though it has a 30-day grace period to make the payments.

The 'C' rating in Fitch's assessment is only one step above default, bringing it in line with the Moody's current equivalent score of 'Ca'.

The change comes less than a week after Fitch revoked Russia’s investment-grade status, slashing its rating to “B” from “BBB”. Peers Moody’s and S&P had also lowered their sovereign ratings. – AFP, Reuters