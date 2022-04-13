S P Setia, TNB join forces to achieve a carbon-neutral nation by 2050

PETALING JAYA: S P Setia Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) today to achieve a carbon-neutral nation by 2050 in support of Malaysia’s sustainability agenda.

TNB will equip Setia properties and developments with solar, battery and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and support:

> Solar ready – natural energy to reduce electricity consumption with the savings passed on to the consumers

> Battery ready – solar energy to serve the needs of households and townships

> EV ready – charging infrastructures to support green mobility choices

S P Setia president and CEO Datuk Choong Kai Wai (pix) said the partnership’s aim is to encourage sustainable living and positively impact communities.

“S P Setia’s developments have always been intentionally designed to co-exist with nature that supports connection and growth. Parks, gardens and bodies of water synergise with the built environment to create healthy ecosystems.

“This collaboration is the next step in the group’s ever-evolving concept of sustainability. For the rakyat, S P Setia’s commitment today will translate into an increased awareness of the green agenda, numerous savings thanks to ready infrastructure and more efficient energy billings and finally, an easy transition into environmentally-conscious living,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, TNB president and CEO Datuk Ir. Baharin Bin Din said this MoU would provide TNB with an opportunity to help promote low carbon mobility as well as gain insights into property developers’ preferences and expectations, thus enabling TNB to identify its future strategic partners.

“Sustainability is our collective responsibility. We embrace our duty to adopt, adapt and uphold the environmental agenda in meaningful ways that transfer savings, ease of living and innovative lifestyles to our customers,“ Datuk Choong continued.