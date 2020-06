PETALING JAYA: Tiger Synergy Bhd announced that Safari Alliance’s suit for the appointment of an additional independent scrutineer at its upcoming virtual annual general meeting was dismissed with costs by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on June 4.

In a statement, Tiger Synergy said the High Court found that there was no legal basis for Safari Alliance’s application for the appointment of an additional scrutineer and further, that the grounds put forward do not warrant such appointment.

The High Court also rejected Safari Alliance’s request for an order to compel the company to respond to queries furnished by them for the virtual AGM.

“The company wishes to reassure its shareholders that there are no practical concerns for the holding of the virtual AGM as alleged by Safari Alliance as the company has appointed the independent scrutineer, Cygnus IT Solutions PLT to verify the poll results, and has set up the necessary platform for all shareholders to be able to participate and vote in the virtual AGM,” it said.

Tiger Synergy added that as far as the other allegations and/or brought forward by Safari Alliance, it has been advised by its solicitors that it is not appropriate to respond to the same by way of a press release and will address these issues if it arises during the virtual AGM.

On June 1, Tiger Synergy Bhd’s substantial shareholder, Safari Alliance filed a lawsuit against Tiger Synergy to allow the appointment of an independent scrutineer, Fong Choong Fook of LE Global Services Sdn Bhd.

On June 3, it had also issued an unprecedented plea to shareholders attending the upcoming virtual AGM, to send a copy of their registration and proxy forms by email as a means to verify the voting process, claiming to be concerned over the security, reliability and accuracy of the digital voting system.