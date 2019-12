PETALING JAYA: A productivity loss of RM56.6 billion annually attributed to administrative activities could be addressed through software solutions that alleviate the burden of administration, according to Sage’s “We Power the Nation – People & Productivity Survey”.

Sage noted that Malaysian companies are already in the process of digital upskilling and many are also looking towards the government for support to solve this productivity issue.

The survey found that 46% of Malaysian business leaders consider digital skills a priority investment with 78% planning on digital skills investments.

Some 56% of respondents see improvements in productivity, profitability and customer service as a result of digital investments, while 52% are seeking government subsidised technology and tax breaks, the survey showed.

Sage Asia vice-president and managing director Arlene Wherrett observed that its small and medium enterprise customers in Malaysia view upskilling as a necessity to increase their productivity.

“Looking ahead, we believe what is needed is for the education system to futureproof the students of today by embracing new technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and expose students to the latest software and computer programming skills,” it said.