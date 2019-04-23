Salcon awarded RM39.8 million Langat 2 contract

PETALING JAYA: Salcon Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Salcon Engineering Bhd has been awarded a work package valued at RM39.8 million from Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB) for connection works to the existing system and mild steel pipe installation works.

The project is part of the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant and Water Reticulation System in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. The work package comprises supply and installation of mild steel pipes from AU3 reservoir to the existing reticulation system at Jalan Jelatek and Jalan Enggang.

The contract is scheduled for completion on 15 May 2020.

Besides the work package, Salcon was also awarded the contract for the Telibong 2 water treatment plant valued at RM124.7 million last month. This has boosted the group’s order book to RM510 million.

Meanwhile, it has tendered for RM1.8 billion worth of water and wastewater projects, both locally and overseas in Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.