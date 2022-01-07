Salcon, Berjaya Infrastructure to jointly undertake water, wastewater infra projects

PETALING JAYA: Salcon Bhd subsidiary Salcon Engineering Bhd (SEB) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Berjaya Infrastructure Sdn Bhd (BISB) to jointly undertake water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

BISB is involved in the operations, maintenance and management of water treatment plants and the supply of potable water to the concession areas in Perak and Kedah as well as overseas in Indonesia and China.

Both parties will jointly collaborate their resources to undertake selected infrastructure project(s) within and outside Malaysia.

On the collaboration, BISB chairman Datuk Richard Curtis believes the company’s infrastructure experience and strong financial structure coupled with Salcon’s proven track record and experience in Malaysia and the region, will bring many synergistic benefits.

“This partnership with Salcon will enable us to strengthen our capabilities and seize opportunities to meet critical needs in the water and wastewater sector,” he said in a statement today .

“The complementary nature of the partnership will enable us to bring our expertise and innovative solutions and services to our clients,” said SEB COO Jamiluddin Amini Sulaiman.