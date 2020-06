PETALING JAYA: The sales tax exemption for vehicles from June 15 to Dec 31, 2020 will likely revive subdued car demand, but challenging macroeconomic challenges will continue to hurt pockets of discretionary consumption, according to Affin Hwang Capital Research.

The research house is keeping its total industry volume (TIV) forecast of 485,000 units (-20% year-on-year) unchanged.

“Our preliminary checks indicate that car prices could be lower by an estimated 3-8%. We gather that the adjustment to car retail prices is not clear-cut because of the different Industrial Adjustment Fund rebates granted to respective car models.

“In addition, we think automakers may even take advantage to roll out new model launches, dole out additional discounts and pull out every incentive to clear out the piled-up inventory and to weed out the competition,” it said.

While it does not discount that this incentive, coupled with cheaper oil and lower hire purchase loan rates may tempt new car buyers, the challenging macro environment (high unemployment and lower disposable income due to pay cuts) will see Malaysians deferring purchases of big-ticket items.

With the government’s tax exemption for cars, it expects the 2020 auto sector earnings decline to ease, by 8% year on year, instead of its previous expectation of an 11% decline. In tandem, it upgraded the sector to neutral from underweight.

For sector exposure, Affin Hwang prefers Bermaz Auto Bhd (BAuto) given its attractive valuation while its cash-rich balance sheet should weather a temporary economic downturn.

Meanwhile, CGS-CIMB expects the sales tax exemption to reduce new vehicle selling prices and attract more buyers.

“Our channel checks reveal that automakers are projecting 5-7% reductions in average selling prices, versus 5.5% during the GST-free period in June-August 2018. We think the non-national brands stand to benefit more from the sales tax exemption compared to the national brands mainly due to the higher absolute amount of savings for consumers.”

In addition, it expects Japanese and European marques to enjoy higher sales during the sales tax exemption period given that these players derive over 75% sales volume from CKD models, which are expected to enjoy the full 100% sales tax exemption.

CGS-CIMB raised its TIV forecast for 2020 from 490,000 to 500,000 to reflect higher sales projection for the non-national brands from 190,000 to 205,000.

“Our previous forecast of 490,000 had partially factored in potential extended promotions and new measures by the government to revitalise the domestic auto sector. Our revised TIV forecast implies an average monthly TIV of 56,000 over June-December 2020. Overall, we are still projecting a 17% year-on-year TIV decline in 2020.

“We think sales improvement will only be marginal compared to the GST-free period two years ago given the different economic situations; 2020 is faced with a potential rise in unemployment rate and strict lending requirements from financial institutions as banks are gradually reducing exposure in hire purchase loans. Moreover, Malaysia already has one of the highest motorisation rates in Southeast Asia.”

The research house opined earnings pressure from the weaker sales volume and lower plant utilisation, coupled with unfavourable forex movements could cause auto companies to slip into losses in Q2’20.

Its stock picks for the sector are BAuto, Sime Darby Bhd and DRB-Hicom Bhd.

On Bursa Malaysia yesterday, BAuto jumped 6.76% to RM1.58, Sime Darby was up 0.91% to RM2.21, and DRB-Hicom surged 3.26% to RM1.90. Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd rose 1.72% to close at RM1.18, UMW Holdings closed 7.27% higher at RM3.10, while MBM Resources rose 2.33% to end at RM3.51.