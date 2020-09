PETALING JAYA: Samaiden Group Bhd aims to raise RM29.35 million from its initial public offering on Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market of 61.16 million shares at an offer price of 48 sen per share.

Following the listing exercise, the solar photovoltaic (PV) and power plant engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning company will have an enlarged issued share capital of 210 million shares which translates into a market capitalisation of RM100.8 million based on its offer price of 48 sen.

Samaiden disclosed that RM7 million of the proceeds has been earmarked for the purchase of a corporate office, RM2.54 million will be used for business expansion and marketing activities, while RM15.44 million and RM1.17 million will be set aside for working capital and capital expenditure, respectively. The remaining RM3.2 million will be used to defray listing expenses.

Samaiden’s group managing director, Chow Pui Hee, commented that the outlook for the renewable energy industry and the solar PV sector is bright as there is a growth potential to tap into and that has its sight on Vietnam for its foreign market expansion.

She said the group, despite being around for less than a decade, has delivered impressive revenue growth.

“Our three-year compound annual growth rate up to financial year 2020 was 126.79%, mainly driven by the higher revenue generated from our EPCC services for the solar PV power plants under the LSS1 and LSS2 programmes.

“This listing is a timely exercise for Samaiden as it allows us to gain access to the capital markets for our future expansion plans and to support our continued growth,” she said.

For the IPO exercise, Alliance Investment Bank is the group’s principal adviser, sponsor, sole underwriter and placement agent.