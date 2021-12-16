Samaiden bags RM98m solar PV deal from Ramatex

PETALING JAYA: Samaiden Group Bhd has secured a RM98.2 million contract from Ramatex Group via its subsidiary, Ramatex Textiles Industrial Sdn Bhd, to develop rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems with a total capacity of 39-megawatt-peak (MWp).

Under the letter of award (LOA), the group will be appointed as the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) for all six of its factories in Batu Pahat, Johor.

Subsequently, the EPCC works are expected to commence upon the signing of the LOA and ready for commercial operations by third quarter of year 2022.

On the contract, its group managing director, Chow Pui Hee, remarked that Samaiden is pleased to contribute to Ramatex’s sustainability goals of achieving net positive energy by 2030.

“With the services we provide, we aim to support Ramatex in reducing its carbon emissions and electricity usage. This eco-friendly initiative would transform Ramatex into a sustainable textile manufacturer, enabling them to attract a wider pool of customers and elevate their manufacturing rates,” she said in a statement.

Upon completion, the solar PV system is estimated to generate up to 52,745 MWh per year of green energy, reducing the equivalent of approximately 33,704 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the first year and more than 670,000 tonnes of CO2 over the next 20 years.

The managing director pointed out the project also contributes to the government’s effort to achieve 31% of renewable energy (RE) mix in Malaysia’s installed capacity by 2025.

Looking ahead, she believes there are plenty of bright prospects for the RE sector in Malaysia.

“Leveraging on our track record, proven competencies and broad industry experience, we are confident of capturing these growth opportunities, further enhancing the group’s portfolio of solar, biomass and biogas projects.”