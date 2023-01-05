Samaiden inks MoU to explore RE projects in Cambodia

PETALING JAYA: Samaiden Group Bhd’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Samaiden Energy (Cambodia) Co Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Royal Group Co Ltd, Management Venture Asia (Cambodia) Ltd (MVA), and Panna Energy Sdn Bhd to develop land alongside railway tracks operated by Royal Railway PLC for renewable energy (RE) and other sustainable economic activities.

Samaiden is an RE specialist principally involved in engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and power plants.

Phnom Penh-based Royal Group is Cambodia’s strategic investment holding company with businesses ranging from banking and financial services to media and entertainment. MVA’s role is in business consultancy and support while Panna will facilitate research, project development and management.

Under the MoU, the parties will first study the feasibility of developing unutilised land alongside railway tracks from Poipet province to Preah Sihanouk province for micro ground mount solar installations, utilities, facility infrastructure for rental, paper tree planting, greenhouse farming of vegetables, soybean farming and other sustainable economic activities.

Samaiden Cambodia executive director Fong Yeng Foon said, “We are encouraged by the Cambodian government’s support and initiatives towards RE and its commitment to help its citizens to earn higher income through projects such as the development of land alongside Royal Railway’s tracks.”

“Samaiden stands ready to offer our expertise ranging from EPCC of RE projects encompassing solar PV systems and power plants to operations and maintenance and environmental consulting services.

“What is more important is that the feasibility study that all the parties to the MoU agree to undertake cover areas vital for the development of the Cambodian economy while at the same time providing jobs and valuable skills to its citizens.”