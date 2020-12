PETALING JAYA: Samaiden Group Bhd entered into a collaborative agreement with OpenSys (M) Bhd’s subsidiary, OpenSys Technologies Sdn Bhd, to offer a solar solutions referral via the latter’s buySolar renewable energy online platform.

Under the agreement, the renewable energy player will provide end-to-end services within the solar photovoltaic (PV) system and power plant projects to potential customers, which include customising, designing, installing and integrating of the solar PV systems and/or power plants process.

Upon the completion of the construction phase, the group will commission and test the solar panels to ensure that the equipment functions as a complete system in accordance with the detailed engineering design and specifications.

It highlighted that buySolar is Malaysia’s first one-stop online marketplace for renewable energy with a focus on solar solutions and financing options.

Samaiden’s group managing director Chow Pui Hee expressed that the collaboration is a great opportunity to expand its customer base through the online energy platform as it could reach out to various potential end-users and customers and simultaneously promote its business.

“It also benefits the customers as the platform provides a wider selection of solar energy engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning providers, like us, to help them tailor their requirements to match their needs,” she said in a press release.

She stated that by leveraging their expertise and the referrals, the collaboration between the two parties will accelerate the growth of the renewable energy sector to achieve the 20% renewable energy capacity mix by 2025.

Likewise, OpenSys Technologies’ COO, Luke Sebastian commented that the collaboration with Samaiden will effectively broaden its reach to potential customers in the residential and commercial segments nationwide.