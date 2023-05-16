Samchem posts Q1 net profit of RM6.54m, declares 0.5 sen dividend

PETALING JAYA: Integrated chemicals and lubricants distributor Samchem Holdings Bhd registered a profit after tax and minority interest (patami) of RM6.54 million on the back of revenue of RM225.39 million for the first quarter ended March 31 2023 (Q1’23).

The company returned to profitability after recording a loss of RM2.13 million in the previous quarter. It has declared a first interim dividend of 0.5 sen per ordinary share.

The better results were brought about by stabilising average selling prices (ASP) in a tough operating environment.

“The chemicals industry has encountered significant challenges in recent months, driven by lingering concerns of a potential recession and a slower-than-anticipated demand uplift despite China’s reopening, which has led to cautious inventory strategies being adopted by our customers. Despite facing headwinds, we reported a commendable patami of RM6.54 million in Q1 2023. We are encouraged by the recent stabilisation of the ASP, offering respite amidst the prevailing conditions,” Samchem executive chairman Ng Thin Poh said in a statement

He said its Malaysian operations displayed exceptional resilience during this period, demonstrating volume growth compared with the previous quarter.

“The commencement of operations at our new warehouse in Pulau Indah this month is timely, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents to further enhance our presence and solidify our foothold in Malaysia. With more than three decades of track record, we are confident of our ability to navigate the evolving market landscape and drive continued success for Samchem,” Ng added.