PETALING JAYA: Sanbumi Holdings Bhd has appointed Datuk Tan Kean Tet as its executive director with immediate effect.

He emerged as the substantial shareholder of Sanbumi in January 2019 after the company’s private placement exercise. Currently, he owns a direct interest of 16.9% and indirect interest of 3.2% in Sanbumi.

Tan is also the founder and chairman of Penang-based Iconic Group, which is involved in commercial, hotel and luxury property projects.