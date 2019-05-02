Sanbumi proposes name change to Iconic Worldwide Bhd

PETALING JAYA: Tourism and property company Sanbumi Holdings Bhd has proposed to change its name to Iconic Worldwide Bhd for a better representation of its current nature of business.

“As the newly-appointed executive director and major shareholder of Sanbumi Holdings, the proposed name change reflects my determination to bring along my expertise in the property industry as founder of Iconic Group to duplicate our success as seen in our previous projects. In Iconic Group we completed property development projects worth approximately RM500 million in gross development value,” said executive director Datuk Tan Kean Tet (pix).

“A joint development project and hotel management agreement are already in the works for Sanbumi Holdings, and that will improve its earnings visibility. The change of name to Iconic Worldwide will be the first step of our rebranding exercise as we work towards turning the company profitable in the near future,” he said in a statement.

The group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia that an EGM to obtain shareholders’ approval for the proposed name change will be held at a date to be announced later.

To recap, Sanbumi Holdings’ wholly owned subsidiary Sanbumi Sawmill Sdn Bhd had on April 2, 2019 signed a joint venture agreement with Iconic Group’s wholly owned subsidiary Iconic Development Sdn Bhd, to develop a freehold land in Penang.

Named Iconic Point, the mix development project worth about RM127.81 million will comprise 48 units of three-storey semi-detached shop office, one unit of three-storey detached shop office, a four-storey 48-room hotel and three units of drive-thru food and beverage outlets.

Sanbumi Holdings had also entered into a hotel management agreement on April 1, 2019 with Lucky 888 Sdn Bhd, an affiliated company to Iconic Group, for the provision of services to Iconic Hotel.

The contract will provide a stable recurring revenue and additional income stream to Sanbumi Holdings.