Sand Nisko to proceed with diversification into property, construction

PETALING JAYA: Sand Nisko Capital Bhd (SNCB) has decided to continue with its housing project in Malacca and its proposed diversification of its existing business to include property development, construction and property investment.

In 2016, there was a joint venture between its wholly owned subsidiary Len Cheong Resources Sdn Bhd (LCR) and Goldpeace Corp Sdn Bhd (GCSB) to develop a parcel of land in Malacca. However, the JV project encountered delays thus the company did not pursue its proposed diversification plans.

“Taking into consideration the progress of the JV project thus far, the company decided to continue with its proposed diversification plans,“ SNCB said in a stock exchange filing.

The group updated the stock exchange that the estimated gross development value (GDV) and gross development cost for the project are now RM7.63 million and RM6.11 million respectively. The project will entail the development of 18 units of two-storey semidetached houses and a unit of electrical substation.

“GCSB’s (land owner) entitlement is 19% or RM1.45 million of the GDV. Therefore, the project is expected to yield an estimated profit of RM1.52 million to the group.”

It said individual titles of the land were obtained on Jan 11, 2019, while the building plans approval was obtained on March 25, 2019, which is effective for 12 months.

“Nevertheless, the building plans are to be amended due to changes in infrastructure and discharge. The amendment for the changes in infrastructure and discharge will be done within six months upon obtaining the developer’s licence,“ it said.

Currently, LCR as the developer, is in the midst of applying for the developer’s license. The development and construction of the project is expected to commence within six months after obtaining the developer’s licence.

The project is expected to commence in the third quarter of year 2020 and to be completed within 24 months.

SNCB’s core business is principally in the business of saw milling, manufacturing and trading of furniture and furniture parts and timber logs.