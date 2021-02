PETALING JAYA: Sanichi Technology Bhd has proposed a diversification of its business to include the manufacture, sale and marketing of gloves and other related activities, to allow the group to capitalise on a booming segment with favourable long-term prospects while making the most out of the opportunities created by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sanichi plans to install and commission up to 15 double-former glove-dipping lines in phases over the course of 36 months to manufacture medicalgrade nitrile gloves, which is expected to yield a production capacity of more than 3.11 billion pieces a year.

As a start, it will acquire, install and commission up to six double- former glove-dipping lines which is expected to yield a production capacity of up to 1.24 billion pieces of gloves a year.

The glove business is anticipated to contribute 25% or more of the net assets and/or net profits of the group.

The group is identifying suppliers/distributors for the supply of raw materials required for the production of rubber gloves.

In terms of target markets, the group intends to export the rubber gloves to places with high Covid-19 infection rates, such as the US and European countries, Africa, South America and India, to capture the demand there.

To finance the new venture, Sanichi has proposed a right issue with warrrants, involving the issuance of up to 1.42 billion rights shares together with up to 712,23 million free warrants at an illustrative price of 8 sen per rights share, on a renounceable basis of six rights shares together with three free warrants for every one consolidated share held.

“However, should the actual issue price be higher or lower than 8 sen, the total number of rights shares and excess rights shares to be subscribed by the undertaking shareholders will be adjusted correspondingly such that the company will raise a minimum of RM10 million,” it said, adding that the maximum scenario for the proceeds raised would be RM113.96 million.

The proposed share consolidation of every 10 existing shares into one consolidated share.

To facilitate the group’s venture, the group intends to utilise proceeds of up to RM38 million from the proposed rights issue with warrants for the acquisition of a new factory building. It has currently identified a potential building in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

The proposals are expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2021.